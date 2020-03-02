BOSTON – Following his eight-point performance in a victory over Harvard on Saturday, University at Albany junior Tehoka Nanticoke was name America East Offensive Player of the Week, the conference offices announced Monday. He was named alongside Defensive Player Nick Washuta from Vermont, and Rookie Alex Poma from UMBC.
Nanticoke, an attack from Six Nations, Ontario, scored five goals and recorded three assists in the Great Danes’ 15-14 victory over Harvard last weekend. He connected with teammate Jakob Patterson on five on UAlbany’s 15 goals. The eight total points and five goals Nanticoke scored tied his single-game career-highs in each category, both set March 6, 2018 at UMass.
Nanticoke leads the Great Danes through three games with nine goals and 16 points, and shares the team lead with seven assists. In the America East, Nanticoke ranks second in total points behind UMass Lowell’s Conor Foley.
UAlbany plays its first road game of the season on Tuesday at UMass.
Nanticoke named Offensive Player of the Week
