NAL releases 2021 schedule

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The National Arena League released its 2021 schedule on Monday afternoon. The NAL will host seven teams playing a 14 game slate over 17 weeks.

The Albany Empire playing their first season in the NAL will open against Orlando on Saturday April 3rd. The regular season concludes July 24th.

The championship game will be hosted by the team with the highest remaining seed, it is set to be played the weekend of August 14th.

The full schedule is below

WEEK 1

Sat. April 3 – Jacksonville @ Carolina

Sat. April 3 – Orlando @ Albany

Mon. April 5 – Jersey @ Ontario

BYE: Columbus

WEEK 2

Sat. April 10 – Columbus @ Albany

Sun. April 11 – Jersey @ Carolina

BYE: Jacksonville, Ontario, Orlando

WEEK 3

Fri. April 16 – Carolina @ Columbus

Sat. April 17 – Jacksonville @ Orlando

Mon. April 19 – Albany @ Ontario

BYE: Jersey

WEEK 4

Sat. April 24 – Jersey @ Jacksonville

Sat. April 24 – Orlando @ Carolina

Sun. April 25 – Ontario @ Columbus

BYE: Albany

WEEK 5

Sat. May 1 – Albany @ Jersey

Sat. May 1 – Columbus @ Jacksonville

Mon. May 3 – Ontario @ Orlando

BYE: Carolina

WEEK 6

Sat. May 8 – Albany @ Jacksonville

Sat. May 8 – Carolina @ Jersey

Sat. May 8 – Orlando @ Columbus

BYE: Ontario

WEEK 7

Sat. May 15 – Jersey @ Orlando

Sat. May 15 – Ontario @ Albany

Sun. May 16 – Jacksonville @ Carolina

BYE: Columbus

WEEK 8

Sat. May 22 – Carolina @ Albany

Sat. May 22 – Jacksonville @ Ontario

Sat. May 22 – Columbus @ Jersey

BYE: Orlando

WEEK 9

Sat. May 29 – Columbus @ Orlando

Sun. May 30 – Ontario @ Jersey

BYE: Carolina, Jacksonville, Albany

WEEK 10

Fri. June 4 – Carolina @ Ontario

Fri. June 4 – Jacksonville @ Columbus

Sat. June 5 – Albany @ Orlando

BYE: Jersey

WEEK 11

Sat. June 12 – Orlando @ Jacksonville

Sat. June 12 – Carolina @ Columbus

Sat. June 12 – Jersey @ Albany

BYE: Ontario

WEEK 12

Sat. June 19 – Jersey @ Columbus

Sat. June 19 – Albany @ Carolina

Sat. June 19 – Ontario @ Orlando

BYE: Jacksonville

WEEK 13

Sat. June 26 – Ontario @ Carolina

Sat. June 26 – Albany @ Jacksonville

Sun. June 27 – Orlando @ Jersey

BYE: Columbus

WEEK 14

Fri. July 2 – Carolina @ Orlando

Sat. July 3 – Jacksonville @ Albany

Sun. July 5 – Columbus @ Ontario

BYE: Jersey

WEEK 15

Sat. July 10 – Jacksonville @ Jersey

Sat. July 10 – Columbus @ Carolina

Mon. July 12 – Orlando @ Ontario

BYE: Albany

WEEK 16

Sat. July 17 – Orlando @ Albany

Sat. July 17 – Ontario @ Jacksonville

Sat. July 17 – Columbus @ Jersey

BYE: Carolina

WEEK 17

Sat. July 24 – Albany @ Columbus

Sat. July 24 – Jersey @ Ontario

Sat. July 24 – Carolina @ Jacksonville

BYE: Orlando