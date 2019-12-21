Murcada magnificent in debut as Thunder fall to Mariners in shootout

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. – Joe Murdaca made 33 saves on 36 shots in his ECHL debut but the Adirondack Thunder lost in a shootout by a final score of 4-3 on Friday night to the Maine Mariners. The Thunder are now winless in their last eight games (0-4-2-2).



Murdaca shut down the Mariners through one period of play, making 15 saves in the process. The first goal of the game belonged to the Mariners and it came in the second period. Greg Chase was sprung on a breakaway and cashed in for his fifth of the season at 5:58.



Maine extended their lead to 2-0 when Alex Kile threw the puck to the point for Ryan Culkin whose wrist shot was tipped in front and beat Murdaca. The goal was Culkin’s fifth of the year and came at 17:54.



The Thunder got the first goal of the third period just two minutes in. After a failed clearing attempt, Adirondack got the puck towards the net, hitting off of Robbie Payne for his eighth goal of the season. James Henry and Colby Sissons were credited with the assists.



Adirondack found the equalizer at 6:42. A pass from Alex Tonge found Matt Salhany in the offensive zone. Salhany took the put from the near circle to the front of the net, beating Mariners’ netminder Connor LaCouvee for his ninth of the season.



After Jake Elmer received two minutes for tripping at 14:05 of the third, the Thunder powerplay surrendered a shorthanded goal to Terrence Wallin, giving Maine the 3-2 lead.



Adirondack pulled their goalie as Murdaca went to the bench for the extra attacker and with 5.6 seconds left, Alex Tonge put the puck across and hit Mike Szmatula for the tying goal. The goal was Szmatula’s ninth of the year.



After an overtime with plenty of action, the Mariners were the only team to score in five rounds of a shootout.



Both teams went 0-for-4 on the powerplay as the Thunder outshot the Mariners 39-36.



Up Next

The Thunder continue their weekend series with the Mariners tomorrow night at Cool Insuring Arena. Puck drop is at 7pm.



