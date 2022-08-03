AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Mohawks continue to mow down opponents in pursuit of another Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League championship. The Mohawks took game one of the championship series Tuesday night. defeating the Batavia Muckdogs 9-5.

Despite a 14-run affair, the highlight of the game was Amsterdam’s pitching. Starting hurler Cade Citelli allowed just one run in seven innings of work, and racked up 10 strikeouts.

Three of those punch-outs came in the top of the third inning, when Citelli retired the Batavia order on nine pitches, achieving an immaculate inning.

Later on, the bats took off for the Mohawks. Leading 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Amsterdam third baseman Brett Coker launched a solo homerun over the wall in left field to give his team a two-run edge.

The following inning, Amsterdam provided an exclamation point, scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

The sixth-inning onslaught started with a Cade Bush solo homerun, and ended with a Coker RBI single to give Amsterdam the 8-2 advantage.

Amsterdam’s Nolan Lamere closed the door, tossing 1 1/3 scoreless and hitless innings, securing the 9-5 Mohawks win.

Game two will be in Batavia Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Should Amsterdam lose, game three will be played immediately after, with first pitch tentatively slated for 7:30 p.m.