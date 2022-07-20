AMSTERDAM, NY (NEWS 10) — The Amsterdam Mohawks pursued their franchise record-extending 15th straight win Tuesday against the Saugerties Stallions.

Following a back-and-forth game, the Mohawks failed to extend their win streak, but they didn’t lose it either.

The game ended in a 6-6 tie. After jumping out to a 5-2 lead through four innings, a rare breakdown of the Amsterdam bullpen occurred in the top half of the fifth inning.

A three-run homerun for Saugerties’ Kip Fougerousse tied the game at five. The two teams would trade runs in the 10th inning, and per Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League rule, the game ended in a tie.

Fans were treated to an entertaining, seesaw affair, but one fan didn’t necessarily make the trip to Shuttleworth Park to watch for the action.

Joe Robertson, a sell-proclaimed “ballpark chaser,” made Shuttleworth the 635th baseball stadium in the country he has visited. Amsterdam was the final destination on an eight-game trip for Robertson around the PGCBL, and he claims Shuttleworth Park stacks up among the best stadiums in the league.

“This is easily the nicest park in the league,” said Robertson. “It reminds me of the park in the Northwoods League up toward Wisconsin, where they have 22 teams, and they all have this good, family atmosphere with a lot of activity.”