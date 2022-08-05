BATAVIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Mohawks put the finishing touches on arguably their greatest season in the organization’s history Wednesday night. They claimed a sixth Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League championship, defeating the Batavia Muckdogs 7-2 in game three of the championship series.

After dropping game two in Batavia 8-1, the Mohawks turned to starting pitcher Santhosh Gottam to secure the series finale, and that’s exactly what he did.

Gottam held the Muckdogs to one run in seven innings of work, while striking out four.

The Amsterdam bats stalled in the first two innings, but in the top of the third, Gottam received some run support. The Mohawks struck for three runs in the frame. Two were driven in by Brett Coker.

Amsterdam put Batavia in their rear-view mirror with another three-run inning in the top of the eighth, and Mohawks relief pitcher Luis Misla shut the door, recording the final six outs to secure the championship.

Returning from Batavia at 4 a.m. did not deter the Amsterdam front office from celebrating the win.

Mohawks president and general manager, Brian Spagnola, along with head coach Keith Griffin, took to Saratoga Race Course Thursday afternoon. Spagnola is a managing partner of America’s Pastime Stables. America’s Pastime Stables and Krakow Racing, LLC, owned the eight-horse, “Fast Corey,” in race 10 Thursday.

Griffin has coached the Mohawks to eight championships in 13 seasons, but he’s never seen anything like this year’s squad.

“Best team we ever had from a team standpoint,” said Griffin. “Guys really bought in. The assistant coaches did a great job. Every game to these guys was its’ own season. They’re the best guys I’ve ever seen at forgetting the past, last night, or looking ahead to tomorrow; they were great.”

And he knows the success the team had in 2022 only helps the program build for the future.

“It’s really good when a new guy comes in, and he goes back and tells his coach he had a great experience,” said Griffin. “We got core schools that we always work with, but what we’re trying to do is maybe get a little bit more. Maybe get a little older from time to time, so it can’t do nothing but help.”