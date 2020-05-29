Mofor leads UAlbany’s HERO Sports Preseason All-America selections

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From one small town feel to another, Mechanicville senior Savannah Bowie said she that was the deciding factor for her when she decided on her next four years.

Bowie said in Mechanicville everyone knows each other and on campus, her teachers know everything and are always willing to help beyond the standard class work.

She said SUNY Potsdam, gave her the same feeling the town of Mechanicville gives her which is why she chose to continue her studies and play soccer for the Bears but nothing will compare to her hometown.

"I’m going to miss seeing my friends that I’ve grown up with and that I’ve made so many memories with," Bowie said. "I’m just going to miss the little things like walking down the hall and saying hi to my hall monitor joe and having a conversation about his shoes everyday, the little things like that.”

Bowie plans on studying Business and possibly be a dual sport athlete again and play softball.