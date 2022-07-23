ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mike Tyson’s first boxing match, and win, was in Albany. 37 years later Tyson is back, putting on a new type of show.

Tyson’s pro boxing career began on March 6th, 1985. It was a first round TKO of Hector Mercedes at Albany’s Empire State Plaza Convention Center. It was the fight that began one of the most dominant boxing careers of all-time, and a moment he’ll never forget. “It was the most intense moment of my life because that first fight meant something,” said Tyson. “It had to be spectacular.”

Now, Tyson is back for Mike Tyson’s Fight Night, presented by Cage Wars and Sticker Mule. The event, also to be held at the Convention Center, will be a 14-fight amateur MMA card on Saturday, beginning at 4:00 PM.

Tyson will be on the call for the free streaming website Stimulus. He’s putting his full support behind the growth he’s seen in mixed martial arts. “It took the world by storm,” said Tyson. “Everybody should be excited by it. I don’t look at it as if I’m helping anything, I feel like I’m becoming a part of something.”

Being in the Capital Region brings back memories for the former heavyweight champion of the world, while allowing him to be himself. “Looking at friends from my childhood, guys we used to hang out with after fights,” said Tyson. “Go to bars, go on dates, and now we’re all grandfathers. I’m grateful to be that but it just happened so fast. I’m just always so excited to be here in this part of the world. This is just who I am. There’s no big shot guy here. No money guy here. It’s just Mike.”

One of Tyson’s friends in attendance at Friday’s weigh-in was also one of his biggest mentors: his first trainer Bobby Stewart, who introduced Mike to the sport when he was 12. “He’s just tearing me up saying bad things,” said Tyson. “‘You don’t want to be a fighter, everybody says they want to be a fighter, this, this and that,’ and man I just felt so pressured from the beginning, and I guess it all turned out well, huh?”

Tyson’s life has been filled with ups and downs. He’s been both a champion, and a convict. But he hopes he can inspire others going through hard times to never give up the fight. “I would tell them to have hope for a better life,” said Tyson. “The only reason we’re all jacked up is we don’t have hope for a better life, and that’s what life is about, having hope and reaching your highest potential.”