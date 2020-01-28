Mike Perno reflects on playing against a young Kobe Bryant

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All they knew was the team name and that they were from Philadelphia. Mike Perno and his AAU teammates had no idea who Kobe Bryant was before taking the court against him. It didn’t take long to see Bryant was different,

“within the first two minutes of the game you realize that who is this guy that’s doing whatever he wants whenever he wants” said Perno.

The first time he faced Kobe was in 1995 at a tournament in Maryland then again in 1996. Bryant’s team would win both battles leaving a lasting impression on Perno,

I was a junior in high school and I had never seen anything like that” Mike Perno

“I just remember he never smiled he literally just played and played and played, regardless of what he was doing whether he was dunking it he didn’t scream, he didn’t pound his chest, he just carried along his business he played like a pro back then.”