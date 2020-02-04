Mia Farley inspiring others with self-acceptance

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a world where most teenagers are so desperate to fit in, Mia Farley has embraced the way she stands out. Now the Holy Names junior is telling her story to help others accept themselves.

There’s no hiding on the basketball court. Players are exposed. The thicker the skin, the tougher the athlete.

“She’s as tough as they come, no doubt about it,” Holy Names Head Coach Steve Gigliello described junior guard Mia Farley. “She’s tough as nails.”

Farley started losing her hair in second grade. Four to five years later, the alopecia – an auto-immune disorder that causes hair loss – had stolen it all.

“A lot of people will ask if it’s cancer,” Farley explained. Adjusting to life without hair was difficult at the start, as she was often singled out. Farley recounted one time at a basketball camp.

“This little boy came up to me and was like, ‘Are you a boy or a girl?’ Like in front of everyone… it wasn’t fun.”

Fast forward another four to five years, and the social pressures of high school have only intensified. Gigliello is a teacher when he’s not coaching, and sees the challenges that students face.

“In today’s world, it’s tough being yourself and it’s tough being a teenager,” he said. Yet, Farley does both. She doesn’t wear a wig, admitting that it’s more comfortable not to, especially playing basketball. There’s a bigger reason, though.

“I never really felt comfortable wearing one,” Farley said. “I just kind of felt more myself not having to worry about it.”

The self-acceptance immediately stuck out to Farley’s new teammate Stylianna Matzouris.

“She embraced [the alopecia],” the freshman said. “She wasn’t self-centered. She was happy with herself. She was like, ‘This is me.’ It was really beautiful actually.”

Farley’s been described as bald, beautiful, and brave.

“The bravery is just so inspiring,” said Farley’s teammate Morgan Taylor. The friends have known each other since they were little. “The confidence is so inspiring. And I wish I had that.”

By surrounding herself with supportive people, Farley has turned the exposure she gets on the court into an expression of self-love and perseverance.

“Definitely in times when it has been difficult,” she explained, “I go back to that and think, ‘Well, it’s for a reason.’ Like, I’m definitely hoping to help people… people have come up to me and said, ‘Just without you even knowing, you being brave has helped me.'”