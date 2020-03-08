Men’s lacrosse falls just short at #7 Maryland, 14-13

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (NEWS10) — Playing their second-straight game on the road, and their second-straight against a ranked opponent, the University at Albany men’s lacrosse team renewed its rivalry with #7 Maryland on Saturday. Despite falling behind early, the Great Danes rallied with a big fourth quarter but fell just short, falling 14-13.



Maryland scored the first three goals of the game over the course of the first five minutes. Corey Yunker, with 8:48 remaining in the first, put UAlbany on the board for the first time off an assist from Jakob Patterson.



“I am certainly very proud of our effort today, we learned a lot about each other today. Down 8-2 we outscored Maryland 11-6, but unfortunately, we couldn’t pull even in the last seconds. This lesson will hopefully carry us as we continue to grow as a team.” Scott Marr – Head Coach

Maryland scored eight seconds after UAlbany’s first goal, and then again 21 seconds after that, to lead 5-1 with 8:19 to go. Just under four minutes later, Tehoka Nanticoke, who scored 10 goals in his last two games, scored to cut into Maryland’s lead, 5-2.



The Terrapins scored the next three, one to end the first quarter and two to start the second, to take their biggest lead of the game, 8-2. With 5:49 to go before halftime, Graydon Hogg rolled off three-straight goals, followed by a score from Chase Noah, to bring the score to 8-6 with 2:18 left in the half. Maryland ended UAlbany’s run with a goal with 1:04 to go, and took a three-goal, 9-6 lead into the break.



Maryland outshot UAlbany 33-19 in the first half, including 23-7 in the first quarter. The Terrapins also won 18 ground balls to UAlbany’s 10 in the first 30 minutes, and won 14 of 17 first-half faceoffs.



Maryland scored to opend the second half and take a 10-6 lead, before Patterson found Nanticoke with 10:56 to go in the third to cut the lead back to three. From this point, including Nanticoke’s goal, the Great Danes outscored the Terrapins 7-4 for the remainder of the game.



Maryland scored each of the next two goals before Nanticoke found the net again with 4:35 to go in the third. Maryland scored once more to end the third quarter, and took a 13-8 lead into the fourth.



UAlbany rolled off two goals early in the fourth, before netting a third-straight with 5:55 to go to trail by two. Maryland scored 42 seconds later to end UAlbany’s run, but the Great Danes responded with their own goal to keep their deficit at two just nine seconds later.



Hogg found the back of the net for the fourth time with 2:18 to go to cut Maryland’s lead to just one, but UAlbany’s rally would fall just short and Maryland would hold on to win 14-13.



For the third-straight game, Nanticoke scored five goals, while adding one assist. Nanticoke and Patterson connected for two more scores on Saturday, making nine such connections in the last three games. Hogg scored four goals and added one assist, while Patterson assisted on three scores. Maryland ultimately outshot UAlbany 50-38, and won 23-30 faceoffs, despite committing 17 turnovers t UAlbany’s nine.