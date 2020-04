ALBANY, N.Y. — RPI hockey won a combined 16 games the last two seasons, they surpassed that total with 17 victories in 2019-2020. Mike Sadegphour a member of the 1985 national championship team said he’s been impressed with this group,

“I think coach smith took a program that was losing a lot over the years and turned it into a program that started winning and you have a culture of winning that’s a big deal.”

The Engineers were set to host an ECAC Quarterfinal for the first time since 2013.