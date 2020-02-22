Mekeel Christian motivated to win another title

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mekeel Christian boys basketball team has a first-round bye in the Section 2 Class A tournament, but the top-seeded Lions are still hard at work. They scrimmaged Shenendehowa on Thursday, the favorite to win the Class AA title, and returned to practice with a renewed focus on getting better.
The Lions are just two years removed from a state title, but leading scorer Alex Barnhill is the only current player on the roster that was on that championship team. Head Coach Chad Bowman is using the next week to prepare this group for the gauntlet ahead.
“Working on focusing and having that mental approach that’s necessary to win a title,” Bowman explained, “which is really almost a slowing the process down, of not getting ahead of yourself, and focusing on the moment at hand.”
For now, that’s practice, film, and scout, until the Lions square off against either Mohonasen or Amsterdam March 1 in the quarterfinals.
Mekeel Christian lost to Troy 74-61 in the Section 2 championship last season.