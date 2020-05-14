Meghan Huerter and Olivia Olsen commit to Providence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The decisions came on the same day just hours apart, Shenendehowa’s Meghan Huerter and Niskayuna’s Olivia Olsen both committed to Providence College on Wednesday.
The pair have a close bond on and off the court playing AAU basketball together since the eighth grade.
Huerter was the first one to announce the decision.
The second team All-State guard said it came down to feeling comfortable,
“it just felt like home I mean the I know like the past few weeks and even in the back of my head and in my mind they’ve been recruiting me they just felt at home I mean the coaches and I had a great relationship I just trusted my gut.”
Olsen announced her decision shortly after that.
She started playing basketball in eighth grade when she joined the Huerter’s AAU team. The 6’2 junior was a third team All-State selection this past season. She described the decision making process between the two friends,
“we’ve talked about going to the same school for a little while but obviously our decision wasn’t based on where the other person was going… I feel like playing with her is probably going to be a really good future that we’ll have together.”
Four section two basketball players have committed to a division one school this week.