Meghan Huerter and Olivia Olsen commit to Providence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The decisions came on the same day just hours apart, Shenendehowa’s Meghan Huerter and Niskayuna’s Olivia Olsen both committed to Providence College on Wednesday.

The pair have a close bond on and off the court playing AAU basketball together since the eighth grade.

Huerter was the first one to announce the decision.

Extremely excited to announce my commitment to Providence College!! #gofriars 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/qGq3vmOOA1 — Meghan Huerter (@MeghanHuerter) May 13, 2020

The second team All-State guard said it came down to feeling comfortable,

“it just felt like home I mean the I know like the past few weeks and even in the back of my head and in my mind they’ve been recruiting me they just felt at home I mean the coaches and I had a great relationship I just trusted my gut.”

Olsen announced her decision shortly after that.

I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at Providence College! 🖤🤍🖤 #gofriars pic.twitter.com/OXAb4kp4WY — olivia olsen (@livolsen31) May 13, 2020

She started playing basketball in eighth grade when she joined the Huerter’s AAU team. The 6’2 junior was a third team All-State selection this past season. She described the decision making process between the two friends,

“we’ve talked about going to the same school for a little while but obviously our decision wasn’t based on where the other person was going… I feel like playing with her is probably going to be a really good future that we’ll have together.”

Four section two basketball players have committed to a division one school this week.