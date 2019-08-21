Meet the youngest 46er ever recorded

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maebh Nesbitt is not your typical five year old.

This summer at four years old she became the youngest person recorded to climb all 46 peaks of the Adirondacks.

“We kind of saw it getting closer and all of sudden you could see her excitement growing and we told her anytime if you want to stop you don’t have to do it. She’s a determined kid and she wanted it for herself,” said Siobhan Carney-Nesbitt, Maebh’s mother.

She’s a determined kid she wanted it for herself Siobhan Carney-Nesbitt

The journey started last June when she was three, two days before her fifth birthday she became a 46er.

“I told her that she had climbed all the high peaks and there weren’t anymore left and she got really sad,” said Lee Nesbitt, her father.

Maebh only took a week and a half off before starting round two of the 46 peaks. Her next challenge is completing the Northeast 111.