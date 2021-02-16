Mechanicville packs the gym with cardboard cutouts

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Carboard cutouts in place of fans during the pandemic have become a regular site at major and college sporting events. On Tuesday Mechanicville brought the idea to the high school level.

The Red Raiders lined their stands with more than 200 cutouts of players’ family members, faculty, and former school legends. The idea came together on Friday, and with generous donations of time, money and resources from members of the community, Mechanicville and Stillwater played in front of a packed gym Tuesday night.

Mechanicville beat their rival 62-54.