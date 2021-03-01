McCaffery’s battle against cancer hits close to home

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fran McCaffery brought the Siena men’s basketball program to new heights, helping to launch the local chapter of Coaches vs. Cancer in the process. Once he left to take the head coaching job at Iowa, cancer hit close to home.
When his son Patrick was 13 years old they discovered a tumor pushing on his thyroid, it would eventually be diagnosed as thyroid cancer. Patrick has since recovered and is now playing college basketball alongside his dad and brother Connor at Iowa. The McCaffery’s shared their story as part of our Coaches Vs. Cancer: Bigger Than The Game special.