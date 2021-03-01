McCaffery’s battle against cancer hits close to home

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following their season-opening victory against Colgate, the University at Albany men's lacrosse team landed two America East Players of the Week. Jakob Patterson was named Offensive Player and Liam Donnelly was named Defensive Player.

Patterson, a graduate attack from Chandler, Ariz., scored four goals and recorded four assists to lead all scorers against the Raiders. His fourth goal of the game, coming with 6:47 remaining in the fourth quarter off a setup from Logan Tucker, was the 100th of his career. Patterson is the ninth player in the Division I era to reach the milestone.

Donnelly, a graduate goalkeeper from Yorktown Heights, N.Y., made his first start for the Great Danes on Saturday after transferring to UAlbany from Utah. In his debut, he earned the victory, making 10 saves in net, including six in the second quarter.

UAlbany will begin America East play at Hartford on March 6.