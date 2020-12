TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy mayor is responding to Major League Baseball, which may be cutting farm teams like the Tri-City ValleyCats, from the league.

In a letter to the baseball commissioner, Mayor Patrick Madden emphasized the impact the minor league team has on the community both socially and economically.

The MLB has recently considered cutting more than 40 minor league teams meaning many are likely to fail. Other lawmakers have also stepped in to try and find a solution.