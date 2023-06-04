ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just three days after accepting the Albany Empire head coaching job, Terry Foster will not be joining the Empire as their new head coach. Instead, Maurice Legget, who was on the active roster as a player, is now stepping in as head coach in an interim capacity.
