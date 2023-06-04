ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just three days after accepting the Albany Empire head coaching job, Terry Foster will not be joining the Empire as their new head coach. Instead, Maurice Legget, who was on the active roster as a player, is now stepping in as head coach in an interim capacity.

Foster agreed to become the team’s new head coach three days ago but has since informed the team that he is not on board. Legget was on the team’s active roster as a player but will not be transitioning from the field to the sideline.