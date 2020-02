TROY, N.Y. — Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia was back at his alma mater on Friday. The 1996 RPI graduate was in town to be the keynote speaker at the Rensselaer ROTC Military Ball.

The former engineer was given a tour of the athletic facility on campus then spent time talking to student athletes about his experience at RPI.

Patricia was an offensive lineman at the school from 1992 to 1996.