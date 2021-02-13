Marist runs past Siena in second half

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The newly-named UHY Center saw women’s basketball for the first time in over a month on Saturday afternoon, as the Siena Saints were defeated by the Marist Red Foxes by a final score of 69-44 in the first game of a two-game weekend series.



Siena was led by an 18-point showing from junior Margo Peterson , who also grabbed five rebounds on the game. Senior Marilena Gerostergiou tossed in nine points and five rebounds, while Rayshel Brown stayed strong with her rebounding this season, grabbing seven rebounds. Both junior Lala Watts and freshman Chantell Gonzalez added a trio of blocks to their stat line for the game as well.



Sophomore Trinasia Kennedy would lead the scoring for Marist with a 13 point effort, going 5-for-9 from the floor. Willow Duffell scored 10 points as the only other Red Fox in double-figures, while freshman Caitlin Weimar grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds. Weimar also contributed four blocks, three assists, and three steals. As a team, the Red Foxes grabbed 49 rebounds and also had four players with three assists.



The Saints opened the game strong, as sophomore Ashley Williamson hit two early buckets to kickstart the offense for the day as Siena was strong from the inside from the get-go. Despite some early turnovers turning into points for Marist, Siena shot just shy of 54 percent from the field in the first quarter to trail 18-15 after one quarter of play.



In the second quarter, Marist would find their stroke from outside as they would grab a nine point lead at the half. However, Peterson would also find her stroke just before the halfway point, hitting a big three pointer for the Green and Gold in the final 30 seconds of play. Siena would outscore the Red Foxes 14-8 in the paint in the first half.



The Saints would struggle in the third quarter, as they would score only five points in the frame while Marist scored 18 to expand their lead. The Red Foxes kept their foot on the gas through the end of the fourth despite Peterson keeping her scoring ways going for the Saints. Despite the result, the Red Foxes only outscored the Saints 16-13 in the final 10 minutes of play.



Siena will return to action on Sunday, as the Green and Gold will face Marist in the second game of a two-game weekend series. Tip-off is slated for 2 PM, with the game being streamed on ESPN+ and internationally on MAAC.TV.