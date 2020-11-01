Marathon for Yeva brings running community together

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last October Yeva Klingbeil was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancerous mass near the jaw. Although her tumor has shrunk in half her treatment led to additional medical issues.

As she continued to battle her cross country coach wanted to show Yeva the team was behind her.

“To see a young person struggle with something that’s out of their control the way she’s handled it fighting back gaining strength I felt like you know maybe in a way I could run for her,” said Shenendehowa Girls’ Cross Country Coach Rob Cloutier.

In the spring the idea of a marathon for Yeva was born.

“He told me he was going to run a marathon and at first I was like sure ok he told me all about it and I was like that’s a good idea I was really surprised but in a good way,” said Yeva.

As part of the run they have been raising money for Yeva’s recovery surpassing more than $15,000. The running community in the capital region has gotten involved with Columbia and Shaker cross country both promoting the event.

“The support means the world to me I don’t know what I would do without the support of the team and just everyone,” Yeva said.

This Sunday Coach Cloutier is running his first marathon. He will be joined by a close friend who is a cancer survivor. Cloutier wants the ending to be special.

“When I told yeva about my idea I said I kind of want you to finish with me you know like that’s my hope so I don’t know I haven’t thought about it too much I think it’s just got to be something that happens in the moment,” Cloutier said.

The run ends at Yeva’s house.

