Maple Hill wrestler commits to the University of Buffalo

Maple Hill senior Caleb Svingala signed his National Letter of Intent Monday night to continue his wrestling career at the University of Buffalo. The 2018 state finalist was drawn to the program mostly because of his relationship with the coach.

Caleb had an opportunity to follow his brother Trent to Columbia, but instead chose to carve out a different path for himself. Other schools that showed interest were Brown, Maryland, Edinboro, and Hofstra.

The three-time Section 2 champion is 166-21 in his high school career heading into his final season.