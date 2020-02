CASTLETON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Maple Hill girls capped off the regular season with a Patroon Conference title Friday night following a 51-39 win over Hudson.

The Bluehawks took a 15-14 advantage in the second quarter, their only lead of the game. Maple Hill quickly responded, reclaiming the lead for good. No Wildcat scored in double figures. Deja Beauford led Hudson with 13 points.

Maple Hill was undefeated in league play this season.