Maple Hill survives Hoosic Valley in semifinal

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Maple Hill overcame a nine point fourth-quarter deficit to win the Section 2 Class C semifinal over Hoosic Valley 49-45 in overtime. The No. 2 seed escapes the early exit by playing with a level of desperation one might expect out of a team stacked with eight seniors.

“They just believe,” Head Coach Jabari Holder said about the comeback. “Not one person in that locker room quit. Not for one second throughout the whole entire game. These girls played. They played hard. Even down, they didn’t lose faith. They knew that they could take it to the next level.”

The Wildcats now advance to the final, where they’ll look to dethrone defending state champion Cambridge in a battle of the first and second ranked teams in the state.