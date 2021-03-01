Manny Camper earns MAAC player of the week

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena Basketball senior captain Manny Camper has been proclaimed the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Week. The Chestertown, Maryland native averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, while shooting 55% from the field in the Saints’ weekend sweep of Manhattan.

Camper earns MAAC Player of the Week honors for the second time this season, after receiving his first career honor on Jan. 11. Camper joins Iona’s Isaiah Ross as the only MAAC players to win the award multiple times this season. Camper was also named the College Sports Madness MAAC Player of the Week earlier today.

In Friday’s series-opening win over the Jaspers, Camper posted 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists. He punctuated the victory with a highlight reel dunk as part of a decisive three-point play to extend the lead back to double digits with 5:37 left. The dunk would be ranked No. 4 on SportsCenter’s “Top-10” Plays of the Day. For an encore, Camper tallied a career-high 25 points to go along with nine rebounds and four assists in Saturday’s triumph. A 57% free throw shooter on the season entering the contest, he shot a clutch 12-14 from the charity stripe.

Camper enters the final week of the regular season leading the MAAC while ranking eighth nationally in minutes (37:35) and 18th nationally in rebounding (10.1). He also stands third in the MAAC in assists (4.1), and fifth in scoring (14.2).

Camper and the Saints conclude regular season action with contests Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. vs. Canisius at the UHY Center.