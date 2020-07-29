Manny Camper announces return to Siena for senior season

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Siena Basketball rising senior captain Manny Camper has officially withdrawn from the 2020 NBA Draft. The Chestertown, Maryland native will return to Siena College for his senior campaign this upcoming season.

“Despite not being able to take as much advantage of the process as I had hoped to because of the coronavirus, it was still a great experience,” said Camper. “Even though I couldn’t do a ton, it was still great to be able to get a little feedback from the NBA on what I need to work on and also what I do well that I can continue to improve on. Right now, I’m just continuing to work hard so hopefully we can go back-to-back next year. We’ve got some good talent coming in, and I feel like we can do the same thing next year and that it can be a very special year.”

Camper officially declared as an early entrant for the 2020 NBA Draft on Apr. 3 following a breakout junior season in which he captained Siena to the program’s first MAAC Championship in a decade. He earned First Team All-MAAC honors after eclipsing his scoring, rebounding, assist, and block totals from his first two seasons combined. Camper was one of just 29 Division I players nationally to average a double-double with 13.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. He ranked 16th nationally in defensive rebounding (7.53), 22nd in rebounding, 26th in double-doubles (14), and 47th in minutes (36.1). Camper also stood 10th in the MAAC in field goal percentage (.480), and scored in double figures 25 times including four 20-point performances.

“Manny is a special person, and we’re excited to have him back,” noted head coach Carmen Maciariello. “He is a leader, and we look forward to helping him take the next step in his development.”

Camper headlines a loaded 2020-21 defending MAAC Champion Siena squad along with MAAC Player of the Year and fellow First Team All-MAAC selection Jalen Pickitt, who also previously was an early entrant in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Saints are now set to return three starters from last year’s MAAC Championship team which posted a 20-10 overall record including a 15-5 mark in the MAAC, and concluded the season with 10 consecutive victories to mark the nation’s seventh longest active winning streak. Additionally, Siena is prepared to welcome nine newcomers to its 2020-21 roster featuring five transfers and four true freshmen.