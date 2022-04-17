Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany baseball team lost both games of Sunday afternoon’s doubleheader with Maine, falling 6-8 and 6-7 to the Black Bears. Chris Fisher and John Daly led UAlbany’s offense with two RBIs in game one, whereas Will Binder picked up a team-high three RBIs in game two. Brad Malm hit his 14thhome run of the season in the third inning of game two, breaking the single-season home run record for UAlbany.



Head Coach Jon Mueller : “I think we’ve gotten away from what our identity was earlier in the year where we were playing such great defense. In the last few weekends, we’ve struggled defensively as a team. Some fundamental mistakes have cost us big time in games. Offensively, we did enough to hang around and be in the game, but we’re going to have to go back to the basics before we play Hartford this week.”



Key Stats Game 1:

UAlbany pitchers Cregg Scherrer – 4.1 IP | 3 ER | 5 H | 6 K | 2 BB Rob Manetta – 1.2 IP |1 H | 3 K Kyle McCaffrey – 1.0 IP | 1 H

Chris Fisher and John Daly led UAlbany’s offense. Both went 2-4 and picked up two RBIs. Daly also scored one run.

UAlbany recorded three walks, whereas Maine recorded two.

Great Dane batters struck out seven times, Black Bear batters struck out nine times.

Key Stats Game 2:

UAlbany pitchers Anthony Germinerio – 6.1 IP | 3 ER | 5 H | 8 K | 1 BB Connor Eisenmann – 1.1 IP | 1 ER | 2 H | 3 BB | 3 K Rob Manetta – 0.1 IP | 1 K Marshall Winn – 1.0 IP | 1 H | 1 K

Will Binder led the Great Danes, picking up a team-high three RBIs. He finished 2-4 with two doubles and a walk.

went 0-4 but had an RBI. UAlbany left ten runners on base, Maine left nine runners on base.

UAlbany batters walked eight times, whereas Maine recorded four walks.

Eight Great Danes struck out, 14 batters struck out for the Black Bears.

How it Happened Game 1:

Cregg Scherrer started on the mound for the Great Danes, Brett Erwin started for the Black Bears.

started on the mound for the Great Danes, Brett Erwin started for the Black Bears. Maine struck first in the top of the second inning. Colby Emmertz scored on a wild pitch, Connor Goodman crossed home on an error and Quinn McDaniel hit a three-run triple to right-center, driving in Jeremiah Jenkins, Jordan Schulefand and Jake Marquez.

The Black Bears added two runs in the third when both Mike Pratte and Schulefand were hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Scout Knotts and Goodman.

UAlbany got one run back in the bottom of the fourth when Chris Fisher singled to left, scoring Will Binder who doubled to get in scoring position.

replaced Scherrer midway through the fifth. Maine’s Marquez hit an RBI double down the left field line in the top of the fifth, scoring Goodman and making it 1-8.

In the bottom of the sixth, John Daly hit an RBI single to left field, scoring Michael Whalen for the Great Danes.

took the mound for UAlbany to start the seventh. Matthew Pushard came in to close for the Black Bears in the bottom of the seventh.

The Great Danes made it a two-run game in the bottom of the final inning on four RBI singles. Will Feil drove in Marti who walked to get on base, Daly brought home Michael Whalen who previously singled, Feil crossed home on a single by Will Binder and Fisher hit the final single to score Daly.

How it Happened Game 2:

Anthony Germinerio started on the mound for the Great Danes, Caleb Leys started for the Black Bears.

started on the mound for the Great Danes, Caleb Leys started for the Black Bears. Maine got on the board in the second inning when Scout Knotts scored on a wild pitch.

Brad Malm tied the game at one in the bottom of the third with his 14 th blast over the outfield fence of the season, breaking the UAlbany single-season home run record.

The Black Bears got one back off an RBI single by Quinn McDaniel in the top of the fifth. He scored Jordan Schulefand.

Maine’s Knotts hit a solo home run to left field to tie the game at three in the top of the sixth.

Connor Eisenmann replaced Germinerio on the mound in the seventh.

replaced Germinerio on the mound in the seventh. Joe Bramanti hit a two-run double to right-center, scoring Jeremiah Jenkins and Schulefand in the top of the seventh.

took the mound halfway through the eighth. Maine added two more runs in the eighth when Schulefand and Matthew Pratte scored on two errors.

came in to pitch to start the ninth. Jordan Schulefand took the mound for the Black Bears in the ninth.

UAlbany made it a one-run game in the bottom of the final inning. Whalen hit an RBI single up the middle to score Marti and Will Binder doubled to right-center to drive in Whalen and Ryan Ferremi .

Next: The Great Danes will be back on the road next Friday as they make their way to Hartford, for a three-game series with the Hawks. First pitch on Friday is at 3:00 p.m.