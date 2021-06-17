Malachi Jones returns to the Albany Empire

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Empire announce that Malachi Jones has signed with the team to
finish the 2021 season with the 3-0, first place Albany Empire. “There’s no better person out there
on or off the field. If you don’t like Malachi then you don’t like puppies or Santa Claus. Every great
Empire needs an Air Force and now we have ours.” Said head coach Tom Menas on the signing
of Jones.
Jones was previously a member of AFL Albany Empire in 2018 and 2019, and helped lead the
2019 team to an Arena Bowl championship. Most recently Jones played in the Canadian Football
League as a wide receiver for The Montreal Alouettes. Malachi was invited to The Atlanta Falcons
mini camp in 2016 and The Chicago Bears mini camp in 2018. In Jones’ time with the Empire, he
scored 54 touchdowns, had 2,596 receiving yards and averaged 15 yards per catch. Malachi Jones
played collegiate football at Appalachian State University.
It was announced earlier this week that the capacity at Times Union Center has been increased to
100%. Beginning this week all seats are for sale for the remaining home games with not social
distancing. Fans will still be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test
result for entrance to the building, and all unvaccinated fans will be required to wear masks. For
the most up to date Times Union Center entrance guidelines visit https://www.timesunioncenteralbany.com/re-opening-faq/.
Tickets for the July 17th home game against New Jersey are on sale now. Game time is 7pm,
block party starts at 5pm. Fans can purchase tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.com/albanyempire-tickets/artist/2465604. For the most up to date information visit
https://www.albanyempirenal.com/ or follow the empire on social media @albanyempirenal.