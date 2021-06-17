Malachi Jones returns to the Albany Empire

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Empire announce that Malachi Jones has signed with the team to

finish the 2021 season with the 3-0, first place Albany Empire. “There’s no better person out there

on or off the field. If you don’t like Malachi then you don’t like puppies or Santa Claus. Every great

Empire needs an Air Force and now we have ours.” Said head coach Tom Menas on the signing

of Jones.

Jones was previously a member of AFL Albany Empire in 2018 and 2019, and helped lead the

2019 team to an Arena Bowl championship. Most recently Jones played in the Canadian Football

League as a wide receiver for The Montreal Alouettes. Malachi was invited to The Atlanta Falcons

mini camp in 2016 and The Chicago Bears mini camp in 2018. In Jones’ time with the Empire, he

scored 54 touchdowns, had 2,596 receiving yards and averaged 15 yards per catch. Malachi Jones

played collegiate football at Appalachian State University.

It was announced earlier this week that the capacity at Times Union Center has been increased to

100%. Beginning this week all seats are for sale for the remaining home games with not social

distancing. Fans will still be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test

result for entrance to the building, and all unvaccinated fans will be required to wear masks. For

the most up to date Times Union Center entrance guidelines visit https://www.timesunioncenteralbany.com/re-opening-faq/.

