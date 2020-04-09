Malachi de Sousa leaving UAlbany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Malachi de Sousa is leaving the UAlbany men’s basketball program. The 6’6” stretch forward has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Head Coach Will Brown called it a mutual decision.

De Sousa started 21 games for the Great Danes this past season, averaging 6.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 24.8 minutes per game. The athletic sophomore battled an ankle injury late in the season.

His departure leaves Brown with another scholarship for next season. The head coach said there are several good available players out there that could fill the roster.