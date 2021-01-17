Maine completes sweep with 63-47 win

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —
Score: Maine 63, UAlbany 47
Location: SEFCU Arena in Albany, N.Y.
Records: UAlbany (2-6, 1-3) | Maine (10-1, 7-1)
Short Story: Women’s basketball holds Maine to eight points in the third but falls to the Black Bears 63-47 in Sunday’s series finale.
Key Stats
- Kyara Frames scored 16 points and shot 4-7 from three
- Lucia Decortes scored 14 points on 7-10 shooting
- Maine hit each of its first four three-point attempts
- UAlbany shot 52.4% from the floor in the first half
- Maine shot 58.6% from the floor in the first half, including 78.6% in the second quarter
- Maine outscored UAlbany 25-7 off of turnovers
Coach Mullen: “I told the players how proud I am of them. I thought we played a much better game today in terms of how we were able to come back in the second half. We had a nice first quarter, but our second quarter killed us. They scored a lot of points off of our turnovers yet again. But I think we showed a lot of resilience and a lot of progress in the third quarter when we had different pace on offense and we were getting the ball into Lucia. I am really proud of our effort and I think we have a lot to build upon.”
How it Happened
- Maine hit back-to-back threes to open the game on a 6-0 run. Lucia Decortes, fresh off her career-high 12 points on Saturday, scored UAlbany’s first basket, a layup from Ellen Hahne.
- Trailing 16-13 to start the second quarter, UAlbany forced a shot clock violation on Maine’s first possession, and then cut the lead to one when Decortes hit another layup off a miss from Hahne. The Black Bears responded with a 9-0 run to take a 10-point lead with 6:59 left in the first half.
- The Great Danes pieced together a 5-0 run to counter Maine’s 11-0 run, only to see Maine recover to score the next eight-straight to take a 38-22 lead with less than one minute remaining in the second quarter. The Black Bears arrived at halftime leading 40-24.
- UAlbany scored the first five points of the second half, holding Maine scoreless for more than four minutes. The Black Bears missed each of their first four shots after halftime.
- With 1:14 left in the third, Decortes hit a layup to match her career-high 12 points set in yesterday’s game against the Black Bears. UAlbany outscored Maine 17-8 in the third to cut the Black Bear’s lead to 48-41 heading into the final quarter.
- Early in the fourth, UAlbany cut Maine’s lead to 48-44 when Kayla Cooper hit one of two free throws. For the remainder of the game, Maine outscored UAlbany 15-3 to seal the 63-47 victory.
- Maine once again capitalized on UAlbany’s turnovers to the tune of 25 points. UAlbany saw Kyara Frames score 16 and Decortes set her second career-high in as many games with 14. The Great Danes outrebounded the Black Bears 23-19, and outscored Maine 11-2 off the bench.
Next: UAlbany is scheduled to host New Hampshire for two games next weekend, January 23 and 24.