Maine completes sweep with 63-47 win

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —

Score: Maine 63, UAlbany 47



Location: SEFCU Arena in Albany, N.Y.



Records: UAlbany (2-6, 1-3) | Maine (10-1, 7-1)



Short Story: Women’s basketball holds Maine to eight points in the third but falls to the Black Bears 63-47 in Sunday’s series finale.



Key Stats



Kyara Frames scored 16 points and shot 4-7 from three

scored 16 points and shot 4-7 from three Lucia Decortes scored 14 points on 7-10 shooting

scored 14 points on 7-10 shooting Maine hit each of its first four three-point attempts

UAlbany shot 52.4% from the floor in the first half

Maine shot 58.6% from the floor in the first half, including 78.6% in the second quarter

Maine outscored UAlbany 25-7 off of turnovers



Coach Mullen: “I told the players how proud I am of them. I thought we played a much better game today in terms of how we were able to come back in the second half. We had a nice first quarter, but our second quarter killed us. They scored a lot of points off of our turnovers yet again. But I think we showed a lot of resilience and a lot of progress in the third quarter when we had different pace on offense and we were getting the ball into Lucia. I am really proud of our effort and I think we have a lot to build upon.”



How it Happened



Maine hit back-to-back threes to open the game on a 6-0 run. Lucia Decortes , fresh off her career-high 12 points on Saturday, scored UAlbany’s first basket, a layup from Ellen Hahne .

, fresh off her career-high 12 points on Saturday, scored UAlbany’s first basket, a layup from . Trailing 16-13 to start the second quarter, UAlbany forced a shot clock violation on Maine’s first possession, and then cut the lead to one when Decortes hit another layup off a miss from Hahne. The Black Bears responded with a 9-0 run to take a 10-point lead with 6:59 left in the first half.

The Great Danes pieced together a 5-0 run to counter Maine’s 11-0 run, only to see Maine recover to score the next eight-straight to take a 38-22 lead with less than one minute remaining in the second quarter. The Black Bears arrived at halftime leading 40-24.

UAlbany scored the first five points of the second half, holding Maine scoreless for more than four minutes. The Black Bears missed each of their first four shots after halftime.

With 1:14 left in the third, Decortes hit a layup to match her career-high 12 points set in yesterday’s game against the Black Bears. UAlbany outscored Maine 17-8 in the third to cut the Black Bear’s lead to 48-41 heading into the final quarter.

Early in the fourth, UAlbany cut Maine’s lead to 48-44 when Kayla Cooper hit one of two free throws. For the remainder of the game, Maine outscored UAlbany 15-3 to seal the 63-47 victory.

hit one of two free throws. For the remainder of the game, Maine outscored UAlbany 15-3 to seal the 63-47 victory. Maine once again capitalized on UAlbany’s turnovers to the tune of 25 points. UAlbany saw Kyara Frames score 16 and Decortes set her second career-high in as many games with 14. The Great Danes outrebounded the Black Bears 23-19, and outscored Maine 11-2 off the bench.



Next: UAlbany is scheduled to host New Hampshire for two games next weekend, January 23 and 24.