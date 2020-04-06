Maciariello talks about potential NBA draft decision for Jalen Pickett

Breaking News
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jalen Pickett has yet to make a decision about testing the NBA draft waters. The MAAC Player of the Year went through the process last season.

Head Coach Carmen Maciariello recently had a conversation with Pickett and his family,

“I think no news for him means he’s in a good spot, I get that question all the time you know he’s in a good place he loves being at Siena you know I think for him he may test next year but there’s no talk about what’s going to happen right now. I think he’s in a good place and we don’t even talk about that I figured if he wanted to talk about it he would bring it up,” said Maciariello.

