Maciariello comments on Iona’s recent recruiting efforts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In an interview Monday with Levack & Goz on 104.5 The Team Siena Head Coach Carmen Maciariello was asked about Rick Pitino’s recent recruiting efforts. The Gaels have added six new prospects to the roster in Pitino’s first two weeks as head coach.

Here is answer Maciariello’s full answer to the question,

“It doesn’t matter I mean some of those guys we passed on I know all the guys he has committed one of the big kids was gonna go to Florida Gulf Coast so I mean if you’re in the game and you know people you know players you know what guys are still left obviously he’s a hall of famer whatever he gets I’m not worried about the players he’s gonna get but he’s a really good coach and I’m sure they are going to be ready he’s gonna get them in shape regardless who he puts on that roster so for me that doesn’t really matter we got to come to work every day and do what we do I’m not really worried about anybody else’s program.”