Maciariello appoints Burns, Camper Siena basketball captains

LOUDONVILLE, NY – Siena Basketball Head Coach Carmen Maciariello has announced the appointment of Elijah Burns and Manny Camper as team captains for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
“Elijah and Manny represent not only what Siena Basketball stands for, but what Siena College as a whole stands for,” said Maciariello. “Their love for the program, their teammates, and the College is unrivaled. Elijah and Manny bring a workman-like approach to the game, and their leadership is greatly valued. The captaincy is awarded to them in recognition of all that they’ve done for this program.”
A local standout from nearby Troy, New York, Burns currently ranks 11th nationally and leads the MAAC in field goal percentage (.623). The graduate student forward has made the most of his lone season donning the Green and Gold, as he also stands fifth in the MAAC in both scoring (14.8) and free throw percentage (.838), and seventh in rebounding (6.1). Named the MAAC Player of the Week back on Dec. 23, Burns has scored in double figures 18 times including nine outings with 19 or more points.
A junior from Chestertown, Maryland, Camper is averaging a double-double on the season with 13.9 points and 10.1 rebounds. The “power guard” ranks second in the MAAC in rebounding, seventh in field goal percentage (.491), and ninth in scoring. Camper has scored in double figures a team-high 21 times over the Saints’ first 24 games, while also recording his first 11 collegiate double-doubles.
Burns, Camper, and the Saints return to action when they open a three-game road trip Sunday with a 2 p.m. tip-off at Fairfield.
