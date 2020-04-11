Latest News

Luke Sutherland transferring to Bryant University

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena freshman Luke Sutherland announced his next move on social media Friday. After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal this week, the 6-foot-7 forward said he’s looking forward to a fresh start at Bryant University.

Sutherland told News10 on Wednesday that he was looking to find a better fit in a different program.

“When Coach [Jamion] Christian recruited me it was for one system,” Sutherland explained in a message, “and it wasn’t in the direction Coach Carm was heading.”

In an interview with Carmen Maciariello a week ago, the Saints’ head coach referenced a position shift for the West Genesee product.

“He needs to do a great job, and I had a great talk with him and his family, about just putting in the work, putting on the weight so he can be a mismatch five-man, so he can play some four,” explained Maciariello.

In his rookie campaign, Sutherland saw the court in seven games, playing a total of 34 minutes. He tallied five points and seven rebounds.

The Bryant Bulldogs play in the Northeast Conference, and finished the 2019-20 season with a 15-17 record.

