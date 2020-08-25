Low-risk sports given the green light, football can practice but not play

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On the day preparation for the fall sports season would have started Governor Andrew Cuomo provided some athletes with good news. He announced low-risk sports like soccer, field hockey, tennis, cross country, golf and swimming were allowed to start and play their seasons on September 21st.

Johnstown field hockey coach Christine Krempa said just being on the field was enough,

“they were just ecstatic any game is going to be a gift for these girls.”

On the other hand, high-risk sports specifically football can practice starting the 21st but they are not authorized to play any games yet. It was a step in the right direction but Averill Park Head Coach Zach Gobel said there was still some uncertainty,

“That’s certainly the major part of it is just being able to be back together with them as soon as we can be back together with them that’s the main part of it but I don’t know what that means right now practice and not play does that mean we’re going to be able to play a little bit late does that mean we’re not going to be able to play at all.”

NYSPHSAA is set to meet tomorrow with Section Executive Directors and the COVID-19 Task Force to discuss the state guidelines.