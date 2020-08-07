Long shots vying to take down Tiz The Law

Saratoga, N.Y — Tiz The Law is the favorite in the eight horse field in Saturday’s RunHappy Travers at Saratoga, but the owners and trainers of the long shots are feeling good about a potential upset at a track that has been ripe with surprises in the past.

News10 ABC Sports Director Liana Bonavita has the details from owners and trainers of long shots Caracaro and First Line. The Travers’ post time is set for 6:15 Saturday evening.

