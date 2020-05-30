Video Updates from Officials

Local runner react to virtual Boston Marathon

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thousands of runners remain devastated after the news that the 124th running of the Boston Marathon has officially been cancelled.

The race was originally postponed from April to September but Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said there was no way to hold the usual race format without bringing hundreds of people in close proximity.

The race will now be held as a virtual event, something avid runner, Kristen Hislop said she actually expected.

“Just looking at where we are in the region and if you look at any of the maps of outbreaks of this pandemic,” Hislop said. “It’s just too hard. It wouldn’t be safe. I think its such a challenge because 124 years, it’s never been cancelled now this happens.”

Its the first time in history the Boston Marathon had to be cancelled

