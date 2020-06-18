Local players ready for one more season

Breaking News
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna’s Dylan Pantalone and Albany Academy’s Maurice Tessier are both coming back for one last season with Siena Lacrosse.

When the NCAA granted spring sport seniors an extra year of eligibility Pantalone knew right away he wanted to play again. The biggest obstacle for him was academics. Once that was squared away the local product said he couldn’t be more excited for the season,

“it’s going to mean a lot to me we were cut short of the season I feel like we kind of got cheated out of time with our guys, our teammates, our friends.”

Maurice Tessier had an easy decision to make with an extra year of eligibility already in his back product due to red shirting. He echoed the same sentiments as Pantalone,

“I see it as an opportunity to play for the guys who can’t and I want to do everything right for them.”

Four out seven Siena Seniors are returning next season.

