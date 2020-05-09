Local players react to the cancellation of PGCBL season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — About 400 baseball players will have a lot more free time this summer now that the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) has canceled its season.

“I honestly can’t tell you the last time I had a free summer to myself,” said Siena sophomore Ryan McGee. The outfielder plays baseball in the spring, summer, and fall. He was all set to return for a second season with the Albany Dutchmen. The Colonie native says the summer gives him time to work on his game, especially his swing.

“More [at-bats], getting your timing down,” he explained. The emphasis on self-development is true across the board.

“It’s time to get your work in,” said Brendan Disonell about the focus of summer ball. The Shenendehowa graduate got a taste of the PGCBL for a couple weeks with the Amsterdam Mohawks at the end of last summer, and called it “the next level.”

“I saw very good competition, very good bats in that league,” said Disonell. The Stony Brook freshman wanted to develop a changeup this summer. He was set to pitch on the same staff as Amsterdam Native Dale Stanavich.

“This spring I was gonna turn into a starting pitcher,” detailed Stanavich, who is transferring from Herkimer Community College to Rutgers next year. “So this summer I was gonna also work on becoming a starter because I haven’t done that since I was in high school.”

Without the collegiate baseball league, the players lose the structure, coaching, and live-ball reps they were depending on.

“It’s definitely tough,” said Stanavich. “You can only do so much without actually playing the game of baseball.”

They’re all doing their best to adapt and find alternatives.

“Right now you just kinda have to go out in your yard and throw with your brother or your dad,” said Disonell.

For McGee: “I still hit. I try to get as much hitting in as I can.”