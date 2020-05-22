Local pair teams up in fight against cancer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Last month, UAlbany men’s basketball head coach Will Brown and his wife Jamie donated $10,000 to the American Cancer Society. The pair had just gotten off a national Coaches vs. Cancer call, on which they learned that due to the current global coronavirus pandemic, cancer patients have lost their jobs and thus their medical insurance, and many are weighing the risks of leaving their homes with gaining possible life-saving treatment.

“Jamie looked at me and said, ‘Hey, we have to do something,'” Will Brown said.

Thus, they launched the initiative with a goal of raising at least $100,000. Phase two of the campaign began last week. Carli O’Hara, the founder of Real Kids Wear Pink, jumped on board to help the cause, calling it a “no-brainer.” The Cohoes eighth grader interviewed more than a dozen big names in college basketball, like Tom Izzo, Roy Williams, and Jay Bilas to name a few.

“I definitely see a different side of the coaches than I normally see on the court,” O’Hara said. She mixed in fun question, while gaining advice from some of the best in the biz on how to recruit. The objective is to recruit a championship-winning team in the fight against cancer.

“If we can get coaches on board, we’d be able to get fans on board, season ticket holders on board, local communities on board,” Brown said of the targeted effort.

In the daily videos Coaches vs. Cancer is rolling out on its social media pages, all of the coaches O’Hara interviewed speak passionately about why the fight against cancer is an ever-important cause to support, especially in these times.

O’Hara summed it up saying, “Cancer has never stopped and we don’t plan on stopping either. So we want to keep fighting cancer during these times, and it’s very important that we do because cancer can gain ground if we don’t focus on it.”

If you’d like to join the team and donate to the cause, click here.