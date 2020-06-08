Local officials feeling effects of coronavirus pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials are paid to make sure games are played fair and square, but there’s nothing fair about how the coronavirus has impacted lives, and local officials are feeling the effects. Carrie Britt, who played lacrosse at RPI, now officiates the sport she loves. But with no high school games this spring, she didn’t receive any game checks.

“I think we all live at the highest standard of living we can afford, which is very different than our parents and grandparents,” Britt said. “And that being said, I’m a mother of two kids. I’m divorced. All my extra money I make from lacrosse pays for their activities.”

Beyond the financial impact, the pandemic postponed a moment she’s been training for.

“I was getting ready to have my very first college game the Saturday after New York state closed all the schools. And I was so excited, and it was gonna be at Union College, and I had played on that field in college, you know? And I had coached umpteen lacrosse games on that field in college, so it was another level of the game I could be part of, and to lose it was crushing,” she said.

Jim Perkins, who refs high school girls basketball games, agreed the cancellation was a “tough pill to swallow.” He had been looking forward to the state tournament games when the season was cut short.

“You know, it’s a big deal for officials who work all year long to get into a place like Hudson Valley to officiate the Section finals and move onto state games,” Perkins explained. “And of course they shut all that down.”

Perkins says he’s hurting more for the athletes, though.

“I can come back next year and officiate at the high school level,” he said. “Some of these kids are seniors and so for them, they had no end of the season.”