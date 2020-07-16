Local horse owner reacts to new NYRA policy

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brian Spagnola, managing partner of America’s Pastime Stables and Amsterdam Mohawks general manager, has a horse running in the 4th race of Opening Day at the Saratoga Race Course. As exciting as that is, he won’t get to go to the track to watch Leaky Cup.

The New York Racing Association announced that starting Friday, up to eight owners per horse will be allowed into the race course to see their horses run. That’s a day late for Spagnola and his partners, which he’s bummed about. However, since he and most of his partners are local, they’re thrilled about the new policy.

“We make trips to Belmont and Aqueduct,” Spagnola explained, “but to race at Saratoga is what everybody dreams for. To walk in the paddock, and if you ever get the chance to go to the winner’s circle at Saratoga, it’s something you’ll never forget.”

America’s Pastime Stables has never won at Saratoga, but it has nearly a dozen thoroughbreds that could potentially change that this summer. Each horse has around 16 or 17 partners. Spagnola said the tricky part will be deciding who can show up for each race, and said it’ll be a balancing act.