Local gymnasts prepare for World Class Invitational

ALBANY, N.Y. - UAlbany quarterback Jeff Undercuffler finished second for the STATS FCS Jerry Rice Award, the organization announced Wednesday. The Rice Award is given annually to the best player in the Football Championship Subdivision. Undercuffler was one of 20 finalists this season.

The New Jersey native led the nation and broke the FCS freshman quarterback record with 41 touchdown passes, but finished second in the voting to North Dakota State's Trey Lance, who took home the award with 691 points and 116 first-place votes. Undercuffler pulled in 14 first-place votes among a total of 395 points.