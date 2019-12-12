The World Class Invitational is the second largest meet in the state and features almost 1,000 gymnasts from regions throughout the Northeast and many of them train at the World Class Gymnastics Academy in Latham.
The Invitational will be held from December 13th-15th at Siena College.
We spoke to a few of the ladies competing this weekend about their journey in gymnastics, what the future holds for them and what they enjoy the most.
Local gymnasts prepare for World Class Invitational
