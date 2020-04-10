Local football coach turns a painting into 150 meals for local hospitals and first responders

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dave Murello is an Assistant Football Coach at Holy Trinity, he also happens to be a huge Dave Matthews Band fan. A couple weeks ago Matthews did a set from his living room as part of the Pay It Forward Live series.
Murello who is also an art teacher at Ballston Spa Middle School and a artist himself was inspired by the set to paint a poster.
Murello shared his work in some DMB Facebook groups and it caught fire. He ended up selling around 115 copies for 25 dollars. He used the money he raised, more $2500, to partner with Mohawk Taproom providing meals for hospital workers and first responders.
After all is said and done Murello and Mohawk Taproom will have contributed 150 meals to Ellis Hospital, Albany Medical Center and the Scotia Fire and Police departments.