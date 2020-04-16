Local college coaches unite to fight COVID-19, join TEAM NEW YORK

ALBANY, N.Y. — Local college coaches are uniting against a common opponent, joining TEAM NEW YORK in the fight against COVID-19.

New York’s 44 Division I basketball coaches, including the four combined from UAlbany and Siena, have joined a sports allegiance designed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Each coach has committed to using his or her platform in a coordinated effort to share messages that will encourage proper action to stop the spread of the virus.

UAlbany’s Will Brown and Colleen Mullen shared these tweets Tuesday night.

Let’s all do our part to keep everyone safe and healthy! #TeamNewYork #TogetherApart https://t.co/ytElB3xCxz — Colleen Mullen (@coachmull2) April 14, 2020

Siena coaches Ali Jaques and Carmen Maciariello shared the following tweets.

The Siena Saints are proud to partner with Governor Cuomo and #TeamNewYork . Please remain diligent and adhere to social distancing guidelines. We can all play a part in executing this game plan to protect our fellow New Yorkers. We are stronger together. pic.twitter.com/pIIOVjhYzu — Carmen Maciariello (@CoachCarm) April 14, 2020

Jaques said it’s important to follow the guidelines in place, and that it was a no-brainer to join the cause.

“Right now, it’s easy to get antsy and think we’re seeing results so everything will be okay,” she said, “but I think there’s a lot of protocols and a lot of things that need to happen for us to get somewhat back to a normalcy.”

Organized by AAU basketball program The New York RENS, the campaign was inspired by Governor Cuomo and organized by Andy Borman, executive director of the RENS, and Ben Horwitz, Syracuse University graduate assistant. The goal is to inspire other states and conferences to similarly unite against the common opponent.

In addition to stopping the spread of the virus, the campaign hopes to inspire other states in similar shows of unity, using the power of sports for good.