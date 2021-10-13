Local boxing club receives $15K in state funding

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local boxing club received state funding to help them stay open so they can continue their mission of helping young people in the community.

Ring of Hope in Schenectady received $15,000 Wednesday. The check was presented by Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, who secured money for the program in the state budget. The funds will be going towards general operation and equipment that will help the boxing club pay for programs over the next several weeks.

The money will go to paying for new equipment and other expenses to keep the organization going.

