Local boxer ready to fight in front of fans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The coronavirus pandemic drastically changed the way we view and attend sporting events. Spectators were not allowed in arenas, season schedules were charged, and some events were canceled.

Now, as more fans are being allowed back in to root on their athletes of choice, one local boxer is stepping into the ring to make his first ESPN debut with a packed house.

Abraham Nova, better known as “Supernova,” has been lacing up the gloves in anticipation of his upcoming fight on ESPN+ this coming weekend. Currently sitting with a record of 19-0 with 14 knockouts, he will look to take his record to 20 straight wins.

Recovering from an ACL rupture during the height of the pandemic, many thought Supernova’s boxing career was at an end. But 14 months later, he is back in the ring preparing for his third ESPN fight, and his first with fans in attendance.

According to the Albany native, it was a long road to get back into the ring, but he is more focused than ever on proving the doubters wrong and training his body as he works toward a world title for his family, friends, and Albany area.

“That’s the main thing. It’s a packed house, a lot of people, and I’m excited to showcase my skills and have my family and friends rooting for me,” he said. “A lot of people thought my career was over. Like, a lot of people say it’s the end of his career, but it’s not over until I say so.”

Catch Supernova’s fight at 5 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN+.