Local boxer Ejahni Dickson on the rise

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Even Ejahni Dickson couldn’t see herself as a boxer. The Albany native grew up a basketball player but picked up the gloves when she was 11.

At first Ejahni was in and out of the gym, one of her trainers Sam Bunch said he could see her talent early on

“I seen certain things that she was doing and she wasn’t even in shape I seen little things I’m like if she ever decides to make her mind up to really do this I got something.”

Two years ago she finally went all in on boxing, that’s when things started to click. Her hard work culminated with a Silver Gloves national title two weeks ago in Kansas City. It was one of the biggest achievements of her young career

“My first emotion I was like I was happy I didn’t have any words I still don’t have any words,” Ejahni said.

The next thing she has her eyes on are the Junior Olympics in April.