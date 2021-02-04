Local basketball teams talk challenges in starting up season

Niskayuna, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady county remains one of six in the Capital Region where high-risk sports are currently allowed to play.

The county dipped below the four percent threshold at the end of January, and has continued to fall ever since, sitting at a 3.3 percent positivity rate today. But what if that number jumps up again and teams have to go on pause? Niskayuna head coach Mike Grasso is doing what he can to prevent that from happening.

“We are going to try to create a bubble atmosphere within our program,” Grasso said. “So that’s social events, school friends, parties, families, and making sure that we make the sacrifice because they’ve sacrificed this long and haven’t been able to play and now that we have the opportunity, we have to take advantage of it.”

For instance, Grasso told his players to keep Super Bowl parties this weekend to an immediate family minimum.